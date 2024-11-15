LG MAGNIT Micro LED Displays Installed At AT&T Stadium  

LG Business Solutions USA has completed the first installation of its LG MAGNIT Micro LED displays at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of a new multi-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team.

As part of the first phase of a significant stadium refresh and renovation in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seven LG MAGNIT Micro LED walls have been installed in the newly renovated Bank of America Founders Club. More than 600 LG 4K commercial displays also are featured in the stadium’s suites.

The Founders Club features one 16-by-8′, two 12-by-8′, and two 4-by-4′ 1.2mm LG MAGNIT displays (model LSAB012), as well as two 6-by-6′ 0.9mm LG MAGNIT displays (model LSAB009). These screens will display a variety of content, ranging from in-house highlight reels and “sizzle” videos to live event feeds and local broadcast coverage.

LG MAGNIT’s Micro LED technology is designed to deliver clear images with accurate color expression, providing a true-to-life visual experience. Its black coating technology and direct bonding method deliver a stark black expression, making it the ideal choice for displaying content that requires deep black color and true-to-life images—particularly important in a sports arena such as AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the placement of LG OLED TVs in AT&T Stadium premium suites, this marketing collaboration will include in-stadium and broadcast digital marketing initiatives.