LifeSafety Unveils The BiTSTREAM Control System

LifeSafety Power is helping perpetuate this trend with its expanding family of BiTSTREAM IEEE 802.3bt-compliant midspan injectors, switches, and PoE-powered DC power supply/chargers. UL 294-listed BiTSTREAM meets the high-power PoE++ standard, with the ability to power an access control system exclusively through PoE. BiTSTREAM rackmount midspans and switches also incorporate a patented Single-Point Fire Interface (SFI) that lowers system deployment costs over existing PoE-powered access solutions.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) installations will reach into the billions in the coming years and there’s good reason for the technology’s popularity: it’s the perfect way to extend power to new devices and locations while enhancing systems integrations.

The latest addition to the BiTSTREAM line is the BTS500 network switch, which can be used to power and pass data to PoE compliant cameras, locks, infrared illuminators, and access control edge devices.

BiTSTREAM PoE midspans and network switches incorporate a Single-Point Fire Interface (SFI) feature that allows egress on fire alarms through a single centralized fire alarm connection. This patented feature unique to the BITSTREAM product line drops lock power to unlock doors when a fire event is detected and free egress is required for life safety. SFI eliminates the need to pull additional wiring for fire drop connections to each door, saving cost and simplifying installation.

An integrated battery charger provides dedicated backup for all connected PoE devices, reducing load on the system UPS. Configurable ports, certificate selection, complex passwords, and other secure settings protect against cyber attack.

Also in the product family, the BT500 rackmount midspan injector powers and passes data to 8 or 16 PoE-compliant devices. BT and BTS models yield 500 watts total power with up to 90 watts per port and feature a universal AC input for global deployment. The BT500 is fully network managed, allowing monitoring of voltage, current and power per zone, battery monitoring, and individual or batch zone shutdown for resetting devices. Both BT and BTS models are compatible with MSM Enterprise for total system visibility.

