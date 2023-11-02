LiftMaster Debuts New Line of Smart Commercial Door Operators

The line of smart commercial door operators brings enhanced performance capabilities and intelligence to today’s facilities.

LiftMaster launched MAXUM, a lineup of smart DC powered commercial door operators equipped with a floor level LCD display, soft start and stop, battery backup, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

The new suite of commercial door operators is integrated with myQ technology, which enables increased visibility through integrated myQ Facility software. Facility managers can see and control what is happening at their facility’s commercial doors and access data and analytics to improve their business. The integration of myQ Facility also allows dealers and installers to receive valuable diagnostic information, making scheduling a breeze.

Notable Features

Liftmaster’s new product has been consolidated into 26 new SKUs with different feature sets and a range of price points. Some notable new features include:

Sleek New Profile – Modular and purpose-built design that will fit the needs of any facility or commercial application.

– Modular and purpose-built design that will fit the needs of any facility or commercial application. High-Efficiency DC Motors – The motor and gearbox are built to meet the high demands of traffic coming in and out of busy facilities. Soft-start and Soft-stop gives the operator a longer lifespan. It reliably works in extreme weather conditions too.

– The motor and gearbox are built to meet the high demands of traffic coming in and out of busy facilities. Soft-start and Soft-stop gives the operator a longer lifespan. It reliably works in extreme weather conditions too. Floor Level Control – Three-button control with easy-to-use, 4-line LCD display. When installers add a remote, they don’t have to track beeps and flashes and setup can be done simply from the screen.

– Three-button control with easy-to-use, 4-line LCD display. When installers add a remote, they don’t have to track beeps and flashes and setup can be done simply from the screen. Battery Backup – Helps keep the door running even when the power goes out, ensuring safe and continuous operation.

– Helps keep the door running even when the power goes out, ensuring safe and continuous operation. Floor Level Diagnostics and Troubleshooting – myQ Facility allows customers to see what the problem is on their myQ Facility interface so they can fix it or know when to call for service. With myQ Diagnostics dealers can know the installed door operator’s maintenance schedule and be alerted when there is a problem.

MAXUM is now available for preorder through the LiftMaster Partner Portal. The commercial door operators will ship January 2nd, 2024. Special pre-sale offers and discounts are available for preorders.