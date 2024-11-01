Contact Us

LightArt Launches Acoustic Sequence: A Union Of Light And Design

The Acoustic Sequence is a modular product that merges acoustic control with high-performance lighting for versatile lighting solutions.

LightArt Acoustic Sequence Fin Style 1/2

LightArt recently launched Acoustic Sequence, a modular platform that offers designers the flexibility to transform spaces of any size. Individual acoustic fins form grid components that can be seamlessly connected to span large areas. With the option to include LightArt’s Casper Beams, Acoustic Sequence delivers a fully integrated ceiling option that combines effective noise reduction, illumination, and visual appeal.

LightArt offers a range of standard customization options for Acoustic Sequence, making tailored solutions more accessible. The customization journey begins with the acoustic fins, which are available in six distinct shapes. In addition to the six styles, the fins come in three height options—5″, 7.5″, and 10″—and lengths of 4′, 6′, or 8′. Designers can also specify the spacing of the fins—4″, 6″, or 8″ spacing options are standard—offering a spectrum of ceiling coverage options. Made from 3form’s Sola Felt, an acoustic material composed of 50% post-consumer recycled content, the fins are available in 22 standard colors and four wood-inspired textures: Iron Oak, Carmel Oak, Walnut, and Rich Bamboo.

Acoustic Sequence’s modular design allows it to adapt from small spaces like conference rooms, reception desks, and retail spaces, to large footprints like open-plan offices, airports, and educational institutions. The product also holds an NRC rating between 0.5 and 1.0 depending on the customization options selected, making it particularly effective for noise control in high-traffic zones, like hospitality venues, gymnasiums, and school cafeterias.

As with all of LightArt’s solutions, Acoustic Sequence is engineered for ease of installation. The company developed a patented attachment that effortlessly snaps into Unistrut, allowing for quick and hassle-free setup on-site. The modular design supports both partial and full ceiling coverage, giving designers flexibility for future expansions or reconfigurations.

