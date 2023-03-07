Lighting Fixtures Product Focus

Acoustic Stratta

by LightArt

LightArt’s minimalist architectural fixtures are designed with the brand’s latest acoustic lighting technology. As designer demand for linear sound-dampening fixtures and narrow aperture lighting grows, Acoustic Stratta answered the call with LightArt’s most slender and sophisticated design to date. Imagined for high-traffic commercial spaces, the slim but mighty fixtures—whether specified as an individual piece or in a row—integrate into everything from corporate gathering spaces to school auditoriums and healthcare hallways to hotel lobbies.

Acoustic Stratta now offers a premium aluminum structure and sound absorption of up to 11 sabins, making it up to two times more absorbent than previous iterations. Acoustic Stratta’s narrow aperture and slim profile is made possible by high-efficiency LED lights. Acoustic Stratta’s LED platform also includes warm dimming and tunable white and RGBW options, packing a punch in such a small fixture.

Acoustic Stratta’s optimized design has minimal, linkable components making it flexible and connectable for continuous ceiling applications and configurable iterations in the future. Its adaptive lighting platform is also designed for technology upgrades as the collection continues to grow.