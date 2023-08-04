Listen Now: Cleaning In Healthcare And Hospitality

Sponsored by

In the podcast below, Facility Executive spoke with Michael Patterson, Executive Director of IEHA, to discuss the unique cleaning challenges that impact healthcare and hospitality spaces. Patterson covers the main cleanliness concerns these facilities are facing, touches on the labor shortage, and shares strategies facilities are putting in place to address messes in a timely manner.

Click below to listen to our conversation about Cleaning In Healthcare And Hospitality with Patterson. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast will also be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.