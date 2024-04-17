Listen Now: Decision-Making During A Crisis

Executive leadership is responsible for making the key decisions to steer their organizations in the right direction. Under normal circumstances, leaders can carefully consider their options and make decisions based on what has worked well in the past. However, decision-making during a crisis or emergency is a different scenario. Facility executives have to prepare to respond to a crisis with little to no information available, and potentially during rapidly changing and emotional circumstances.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive talks with Robert C. Chandler, Ph.D, Founder and Principal of Emperiria, to learn about his research on adaptive decision-making and why it’s a critical skill for leaders during a crisis. This episode discusses his paper on

“Anticipatory foresight and adaptive decision-making as a crucial characteristic for business continuity, crisis and emergency leadership” published in the Journal of Business Continuity & Emergency Planning (Winter 2022). In this piece, Dr. Chandler explores some of the common challenges to high-quality decision-making at the leadership level, such as limiting decision shortcuts, analytical blind spots, failure to consider multiple perspectives or options, and reluctance to adjust decisions that are not working well. This episode touches on several of these challenges, and covers strategies for leaders to keep in mind while making decisions under pressure.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Dr. Chandler.