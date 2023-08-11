Listen Now: Fostering Sustainable, Healthy Buildings

Sponsored by

Every facility manager wants to ensure that buildings and operations are resilient. To achieve operational resilience, buildings need to serve as safe and healthy spaces for employees and visitors alike—especially as concerns of indoor air quality arise in the post-pandemic era and after seeing the impacts of wildfire smoke. The built environment is also responsible for a significant amount of carbon emissions, and taking steps to decarbonize buildings will help improve outcomes for both people and the planet.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive talks with Adhishesh Sood, Head of Global Policyy & Partnerships for Sustainable Building Technologies at Honeywell, about the importance of fostering healthy and sustainable buildings. He covers how building a sustainable environment supports employee productivity and engagement, explores how sustainability is connected to many challenges facility managers are currently facing, among other insights.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Adhishesh. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.