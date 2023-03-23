Listen Now: How To Implement An Inventory System

In today’s global marketplace, it’s critical to take stock of what, when, and how much we need on hand. In the podcast below, Facility Executive talks with Harry Kohal, Manager, Eagle Technology Support, about the importance of responsibly managing critical parts, spare parts, and overall inventory.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Harry. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.