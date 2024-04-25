Sponsored By





All facility management teams have to collect, analyze, and present data to their stakeholders. This data—which includes metrics about energy usage, occupancy levels, budgetary spending to preventative maintenance and more—influences how facility executives make decisions about their buildings and assess their overall health. But, this data can quickly become a liability if it’s not collected or managed correctly. To be compliant with new and evolving regulations, keep costs down, and to keep building operations up and running, facilities have to carefully consider who manages their data, who has access to it, and how it can be consistently updated.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive talks with Derek Blackmore, president of AkitaBox, to discusses common mistakes executives make in managing their data and simple steps for improving your data collection and management approach.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Derek. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.