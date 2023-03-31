Listen Now: Preparing For The Copper Line Sunset

Sponsored by

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the analog copper-wire phone line, otherwise known as the Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS), is rapidly reaching its retirement. Thanks to newer technology, such as mobile networks and voice over internal protocol (VolP) phone service, the POTS infrastructure is no longer needed. In 2019, the FCC gave telecommunications carriers permission to phase out their copper wire lines, and as a result, they’re going away, becoming more expensive, and their quality of service is getting worse.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive speaks with Chris Burgy of Ooma to learn more about the copper line sunset, and why it’s critical for facility executives and managers to be prepared. Burgy discusses how organizations can move away from POTS line dependency, how different devices will be impacted by the sunset, and shares alternative solutions.

Click below to listen to our conversation about the copper line sunset with Chris. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast will also be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.