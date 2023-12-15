Listen Now: Protecting First Impressions With Air Curtains

Facilities have only one chance to impress guests when they first walk into a building. For spaces like office buildings, hotels, hospitals, or any building with a lobby, a comfortable space that’s not too hot or cold, is free from insects, and is overall clean and tidy, goes a long way for visitors. In the colder months, it can be more of a challenge to keep spaces warm when the outside air breezes in from the front doors.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive talks with Miranda Berner, who is in charge of marketing and is part of the new product development team for Berner Air Curtains, the company that makes doors out of air, a.k.a. air curtains, about creating and maintaining a good first impression in facilities. She discusses how air curtains can help regulate a building entrance’s temperature, among other ways they can enhance these spaces.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Miranda. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.