Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

The worst has happened: a violent incident occurred in your organization’s building. The facility and the surrounding property are now the scene of a crime. After an emergency management plan has been deployed and the area is secure, facilities teams have to deal with the aftermath—communicating with the public, working side by side with law enforcement to ensure the area can be properly investigated, cleaning up the area, and more. At a highly emotional, stressful, and traumatic time, decision-making can be difficult, so it’s critical to plan how to respond to an event like this before it happens.

To learn more about what facilities teams should do to respond after violent incident occurs, Continuity Insights spoke with Business Continuity Analyst, EJ Miller. This discussion covers what teams should expect in the days, weeks, and months following the incident—from how to work with law enforcement to deciding how to move forward. It also includes mistakes facilities teams may make when dealing with a crime scene, and how to avoid them.

Click below to listen to the conversation with Miller. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.

