Lochinvar Updates FTXL Fire-Tube Boiler Line

Lochinvar unveiled that its full FTXL fire-tube boiler line will have many of the features that debuted last year on its FTXL 1.0 model. FTXL boilers 400-850 now incorporate a 7-inch display featuring Lochinvar’s SmartTouch capacitive touch screen with CON·X·US Remote Connectivity.

The FTXL boiler family’s 7-inch LCD touchscreen display makes it easier for contractors to adjust parameters and provides access to remote connectivity for easier maintenance and troubleshooting.

In addition, all models in the FTXL boiler line now deliver 98.3% thermal efficiency and up to a 10:1 turndown ratio. All models also share the same sleek look with a new front bezel and Lochinvar’s badge prominently displayed.

The FTXL Fire-Tube Boiler Line was designed to provide customers with a wide range of options that fit each unique application, as well as offer remote connectivity for easier setup and system monitoring.

Lochinvar’s fire-tube boilers have a stainless-steel fire-tube heat exchanger that allows them to operate over a wide range of flow rates with minimal low-pressure drops, making the units more flexible at handling frequent fluctuations. This heat exchanger allows units to be installed in variable primary systems, eliminating the time and material costs of primary/secondary piping and pumps potentially needed to maintain flow in a water-tube boiler.