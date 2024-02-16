Lochinvar Wins 2023 Chicago Athenaeum GOOD DESIGN Award

Lochinvar was recognized for excellence in product design in the 2023 Chicago Athenaeum GOOD DESIGN Awards for its Veritus Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater in the building materials category. The award honors products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) pumps, fans and a scroll compressor work together to enable the Veritus HPWH to operate with a high coefficient of performance (COP), optimize heat transfer and minimize emissions. To provide improved installation flexibility, Veritus heat pumps are modular, meaning units can be manifolded together—ensuring ample hot water supply, built-in redundancy and capacity matching for larger commercial water heater demands.

The unit’s competitive footprint and modular design allow for versatile application in healthcare, fitness clubs, multifamily and other commercial buildings, aligning with recent regulations promoting high efficiency heat pumps. Its user-friendly Smart Touch control panel makes it simple to adjust settings and monitor performance. It also implements the lowest Global Warming Potential (GWP) of any Lochinvar product to date.

The unit’s variable-speed ECM operates in tandem with the flow control valve to provide tighter control of the unit, decrease the noise level and promote higher efficiency. Lochinvar’s Veritus HPWH is also one of the only heat pumps on the market that operates at high efficiency in below-freezing temperatures.