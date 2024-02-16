Lockheed Martin Wins NSC’s 2023 Networks Innovation Award

Early this month, the National Safety Council (NSC) named Lockheed Martin as the 2023 recipient of the NSC Networks Innovation Award. Tesla and Holcim were selected by NSC as Innovation Award runners-up.

The NSC Networks Innovation Awards recognize fresh, effective approaches and programs that protect employees’ health, safety and the environment. Recipients are selected based on a blind review that includes an evaluation of the significance of the innovation, its potential for deployment across industries, and its overall sustainability and contribution to the field of occupational safety and health.

Lockheed Martin won the 2023 Innovation Award for its entry, Major Muffler. Rather than using the mass of materials to create a sound barrier, the team used scientific passive attenuation principles and lightweight materials to solve the problem through elegant design. Integration of the Major Muffler into the testing operations has delivered substantial noise exposure (28 decibel reduction) and ergonomics improvements for the company’s engineers and technicians.

Tesla was selected as a runner-up for the creation and implementation of its Leadership Engagement and Assurance program. It provides the company’s leadership team with the tools and skills to verify and validate essential safeguards. The program also allows for meaningful dialogue with frontline workers and contractors to ensure there is a continuous review of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) systems to find improvements.

The implementation of the program resulted in multifaceted enhancement of Tesla’s EHS program, including increased employee participation in hazard reporting, elevated leadership engagement with front-line staff, and a tangible reduction in high-severity injuries.

Holcim was selected for its implementation of its Boots on the Ground (BOG)® app. The app engages the company’s workforce of 60,000 employees and 60,000 contractors across more than 2,000 sites in 50 countries. The user-friendly digital tool provides real-time feedback and nurtures a culture of positive HSE practices. As BOG evolved, improvements included guided coaching, robust action management and a housekeeping module. To boost its acceptance, gamification elements are included.