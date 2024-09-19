Lunada Bay Tile Introduces Ciao Bella Outlet Store

Lunada Bay Tile recently launched Ciao Bella, an exclusive outlet store offering discontinued and limited-stock tiles.

Ciao Bella provides the homeowner and do-it-yourselfer (DIYer) and the interior design and architecture community with direct access to Lunada Bay Tile’s designs as the company makes way for new collections. Known for creating meticulously crafted, high-end glass and ceramic tile collections, Lunada Bay Tiles’ exclusive and discounted inventory was previously only available through authorized dealers.

With tile in stock, ready to ship from its California warehouse, Ciao Bella offers an opportunity to transform and enrich any space with Lunada Bay’s wide range of tile offerings. The designs cater to a variety of indoor and outdoor projects, and now, these luxury tiles are available at prices up to 60% less than MSRP.

Ciao Bella also offers: