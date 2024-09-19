Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Lunada Bay Tile Introduces Ciao Bella Outlet Store

The Ciao Bella outlet store offers exclusive and discounted inventory, available at prices up to 60% less than MSRP.

Ciao Bella

Lunada Bay Tile recently launched Ciao Bella, an exclusive outlet store offering discontinued and limited-stock tiles.

Ciao Bella provides the homeowner and do-it-yourselfer (DIYer) and the interior design and architecture community with direct access to Lunada Bay Tile’s designs as the company makes way for new collections. Known for creating meticulously crafted, high-end glass and ceramic tile collections, Lunada Bay Tiles’ exclusive and discounted inventory was previously only available through authorized dealers.

With tile in stock, ready to ship from its California warehouse, Ciao Bella offers an opportunity to transform and enrich any space with Lunada Bay’s wide range of tile offerings. The designs cater to a variety of indoor and outdoor projects, and now, these luxury tiles are available at prices up to 60% less than MSRP.

Ciao Bella also offers:

  • Special access: This outlet store is the only online retailer with heavily discounted Lunada Bay Tile products.
  • Continuous inventory updates: The retailer is constantly expanding with the latest from Lunada Bay Tile. This means fresh selections and exciting opportunities to find the right tile for upcoming projects.
  • Ready-to-ship: The vast inventory is in stock and readily available. Projects can be completed on time and without delay.
Click here for more product news.
Sponsored Content

Ciao Bella, Discounted, DIY, Homeowner, Inventory updates, Limited-stock tiles, lunada bay tile, Outlet store, Ready-to-ship

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Watch This: The Role Of Facilities Management In Handling Emergencies And Maintenance

This video webinar provides actionable strategies to safeguard your assets, protect lives, and ensure operational continuity.

Previous

Using Smart Technology To Control Building Energy Use

Next

U.S. Executives Plan To Increase Sustainability Spending

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly