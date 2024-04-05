Lunada Bay Tile Refreshes LINEN Ceramic Tile Collection

Lunada Bay Tile updated its LINEN ceramic tile collection with a hexagon 4-inch tile and 4 ¾ x 9 ½ tiles available in six glossy, vibrant colors. The subtly three-dimensional woven graphic brings the textured pattern to life, giving it a rustic and elegant appearance, with all the performance benefits of porcelain tile.

The LINEN collection is distinct and concise with its representation of a traditional linen material. Consider the unique interplay of texture and color: textured tiles can either emphasize or soften the vibrancy of hues in a room, depending on the surrounding interior elements. The line offers various formats, colors and texture that allow for customization and adaptation to a range of design styles.

The handcrafted ceramic tile collection feature a refined palette of glazes that emanate simple elegance. The four-inch hexagonal tile is available in all LINEN colors and can be fitted together to form a honeycomb network. Aesthetically appealing, the 4 ¾ x 9 ½ tiles also are available in all six colors: Summer White, Denim, Sable, Mélange, Dapper Grey, and Metropolis. A liner also is available so that projects can be professionally completed with a clean, finished edge. All tiles pair seamlessly with other collections in the Lunada Bay Tile design house.

LINEN ceramic tile uses a high temperature fired clay suitable for indoor and outdoor use and offers endless design combinations. It can be used in showers, commercial and residential walls, backsplashes and for a fireplace façade.