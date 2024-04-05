Lunada Bay Tile Refreshes LINEN Ceramic Tile Collection

Lunada Bay Tile updated its LINEN ceramic tile collection with two hexagon tiles available in six glossy, vibrant colors.

 

Lunada Bay Tile updated its LINEN ceramic tile collection with a hexagon 4-inch tile and 4 ¾ x 9 ½ tiles available in six glossy, vibrant colors. The subtly three-dimensional woven graphic brings the textured pattern to life,  giving it a rustic and elegant appearance, with all the performance benefits of porcelain tile.

The LINEN collection is distinct and concise with its representation of a traditional linen material. Consider the unique interplay of texture and color: textured tiles can either emphasize or soften the vibrancy of hues in a room, depending on the surrounding interior elements. The line offers various  formats, colors and texture that allow for customization and adaptation to a range of design styles.

The handcrafted ceramic tile collection feature a refined palette of glazes that emanate simple elegance. The four-inch hexagonal tile is available in all LINEN colors and can be fitted together to form a honeycomb network. Aesthetically appealing, the 4 ¾ x 9 ½ tiles also are available in all six colors: Summer White, Denim, Sable, Mélange, Dapper Grey, and Metropolis. A liner also is available so that projects can be professionally completed with a clean, finished edge. All tiles pair seamlessly with other collections in the Lunada Bay Tile design house.

LINEN ceramic tile uses a high temperature fired clay suitable for indoor and outdoor use and offers endless design combinations. It can be used in showers, commercial and residential walls, backsplashes and for a fireplace façade.

Click here for more Product News. 

