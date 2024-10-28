Luum Textiles Launches Kinetic Energy Collection

Luum Textiles recently launched the Kinetic Energy collection, comprised of six new, sustainable textiles by Suzanne Tick that draw inspiration from the dynamic motion of both the digital and physical realms. With innovative weave structures and vibrant color combinations, the following designs are included in the collection.

Scattergraph

With a dynamic motif, Scattergraph embodies an energy that references augmented reality and merges physical and digital worlds. Its pattern of curved squares fluctuates, in contrast, thanks to its usage of buzzy neon yarns alongside more grounded heathered yarns. Scattergraph offers durability for a variety of furniture forms in the workplace and higher education settings—and is available in 10 bright colorways with a PFAS-free stain repellent.

Datastorm

Datastorm’s technical assemblage of cells cascades along the surface of this multicolored textile like cyber patchwork—ebbing and flowing organically to create a layered pattern. Each colorway is punctuated by brightly-colored boucle accents, creating opportunities for color coordination across the Luum line. Bleach cleanable, made from 50% post-consumer recycled polyester, and available in nine colorways, Datastorm is well-suited for hospitality, workplace, and higher education applications.

Trichrom

Trichroma displays a multicolor, highly-dimensional twill structure that runs diagonally. This weave employs thick and voluminous yarns made from 51% recycled polyester to create tactile dimensionality. By combining an alternating end-and-end warp with three other uniquely colorful novelty yarns in the weft, the result feels organic, irregular, and substantial—yet still high-performance and bleach-cleanable.

Lithoprint

Developed over three years of application testing, Lithoprint is Luum’s first domestically-produced coated textile, made with cleaner chemistry and more sustainable manufacturing methods. This small-scale, textile-like pattern is created through a printmaking process: coated with 12 custom ground colors, printed with a slub-like pattern, and finally, embossed for a matte, textured effect. Comprised of a polyurethane base, silicone top coat, and knit backing, Lithoprint is engineered to balance elasticity with upholsterability—creating a surface that’s wipeable, stain-resistant, and bleach cleanable.

Median

Composed of 40% recycled content, Median is a multi-purpose upholstery that uses boucle and chenille yarns for a harmonious yet variegated surface. Median alternates bulkier, matte boucle yarns in a fine warp structure with thinner, luminescent chenille yarns in the weft to create an appealing horizontal texture. Median suits furniture of all types, as well as wrapped walls, panels, and screens, Median transforms spaces with a soft, textured sensation.

Earthshine

Earthshine adds functional refinement to wrapped walls. Its use of polyethylene tape yarn in both warp and weft maximizes light reflection to express movement and luxury. As Luum’s first wrapped wall textile with tape yarn in both warp and weft, Earthshine compares nicely to other tape constructions on the market and is both scrubbable and bleach-cleanable. The luminosity and depth of its structure illuminate vertical surfaces, transforming spaces with a heavily textured sensation.