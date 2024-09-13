Luxxbox And Panzeri Merge For Lighting Market Expansion

Luxxbox recently announced its merger with Panzeri, the renowned Italian lighting brand with over 70 years of experience in crafting exquisite lighting for exclusive global markets.

The strategic merger presents Luxxbox with the opportunity for continued growth and to enter new European markets where sound absorption in commercial environments has become increasingly important for designers. For Panzeri, the partnership will expand its U.S. presence, aligning two like-minded companies.

Founded in 2006, Luxxbox offers a wide range of lighting products, including pendants, linear fixtures, and baffles. Panzeri is a company that has been producing and distributing lighting Made in Italy to over 50 countries worldwide since 1947. Both lighting companies design and manufacture products in-house, focusing their attention on details to create unique market offerings. This also allows both companies to uphold eco-sustainable productivity by adopting innovative equipment, technology, and design practices.

In parallel with the introduction of Luxxbox’s acoustic lighting into new markets, the agreement positions Panzeri to expand its presence in the North American market through enhanced engagements with architects, interior designers, and lighting designers, especially within contract channels. It is hoped that the future may also see closer collaboration on specific design products, leveraging the expertise of each company.