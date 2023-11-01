Luxxbox Redesigns Its Vapor Echo Acoustic Pendant

Luxxbox unveiled a redesigned version of its Vapor Echo acoustic pendant in honor of its ten year anniversary. The upgraded Vapor Echo features a number of design enhancements that improve acoustic performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Its updated PET joinery technique maximizes acoustic surface area, significantly increasing acoustic performance and noise reduction capabilities while refining the appearance of the internal structure. The redesign also delivers increased lumen output for brighter illumination and more sustainable construction, reducing metal components, packaging waste, and carbon footprint during shipping.

The Vapor Echo is available in 3 sizes, a range of colors, a dimmable LED light source, optional upwards wash and advanced controls. The shade is crafted from PET material manufactured from recycled plastics, and the fixture is fully recyclable at the end of its life.

The new redesign retains the original look of the acoustic pendant while featuring a number of improvements, including: