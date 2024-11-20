Luxxbox Unveils The Stalik Acoustic Pendant 

Luxxbox recently introduced the Stalik Acoustic Pendant, a cylindrical fixture that provides illumination, sound absorption, and design flexibility to transform the acoustics and aesthetics of modern spaces.

Available in three distinct heights—300mm, 600mm, and 900mm—and an extensive array of 77 wool color options, Stalik can easily adapt to various spaces and design schemes. Playful linear formations or radial arrangements create captivating visual centerpieces that seamlessly sculpt both sound and light. Whether grouped above conference areas or arranged over open workspaces, Stalik transforms ordinary interiors into dynamic, acoustically balanced spaces.

The Stalik Acoustic Pendant also tackles a major challenge in open-plan offices and public spaces: excessive noise. Its inner PET structure and premium wool exterior effectively absorb sound waves, creating a quieter, more focused environment for employees.

Dedicated zones like collaborative meeting spaces, waiting areas, or private work-study spots can be designated by suspending Stalik at varying heights to complement different seating or table arrangements. With its sound-absorbing qualities, Stalik’s applications extend beyond workspaces, even applicable in bustling public spaces like restaurants, libraries, airports, retail stores, or hospitality environments.

Recycled PET forms the core, while sustainably sourced New Zealand wool adds a luxurious touch to the exterior. The high-performance LED delivers a robust lumen output of 2066lm, efficiently illuminating workspaces with only 25W of power consumption. Like all Luxxbox products, Stalik is fully recyclable at the end of its life.