Products & Services

MAC Faucets Introduces MUV-1 and MTV-1 Manual Flush Valves

The MUV-1 and MTV-1 provide project owners with more control over maintenance and water use compared to sensor-based systems for restrooms.

MUV-1

MAC Faucets announced the release of its first manual product line: the MUV-1, a manual flush valve for urinals, and the MTV-1, designed for toilets. These valves are ideal for high-traffic commercial spaces like hotels, offices, and public restrooms. The MUV-1 and MTV-1 flushometers give designers and project owners more control over maintenance and water use compared to sensor-based systems, with fewer disruptions due to sensor malfunctions.

MUV-1 Product Highlights

  • Universal fit: Both models are designed to retrofit most standard urinals and toilets, making them an easy upgrade for new builds and remodels. 
  • 22+ finishes available: With a wide selection of finishes, these valves can blend into a variety of interior styles, from sleek modern to classic traditional.
  • The MUV-1 is available in 1.0 gallons per flush (GPF), 0.5 GPF, 0.25 GPF, and 0.125 GPF.
  • The MTV-1 is available with flush rates of 1.28 GPF or 1.6 GPF.
  • Manual flush button: Provides manual flushing capability without the need for batteries.
  • Particle strainer built-in: Enhances longevity and reliability.
  • Hermetically sealed mechanism: Ensures reliable operation without electronic components.
  • Available in 20 commercial-grade decorative finishes: Offers versatile aesthetic options.
  • Standard 1” pipe connection at wall: Compatible with standard plumbing.
  • Standard 1-1/2” connection to the toilet with a 9” long spud: Adaptable spud length options are available upon request.
Facility Supplies, Product News, Products & Services, Restrooms & Plumbing

commercial restrooms, Flushometers, Hermetically sealed mechanism, mac faucets, Manual flush valves, MTV-1, MUV-1, Particle strainer, plumbing fixtures, restroom maintenance, Toilets, Urinals

