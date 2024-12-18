MAC Faucets Introduces MUV-1 and MTV-1 Manual Flush Valves

MAC Faucets announced the release of its first manual product line: the MUV-1, a manual flush valve for urinals, and the MTV-1, designed for toilets. These valves are ideal for high-traffic commercial spaces like hotels, offices, and public restrooms. The MUV-1 and MTV-1 flushometers give designers and project owners more control over maintenance and water use compared to sensor-based systems, with fewer disruptions due to sensor malfunctions.

MUV-1 Product Highlights