MAC Faucets Introduces MUV-1 and MTV-1 Manual Flush Valves

MAC Faucets announced the release of its first manual product line: the MUV-1, a manual flush valve for urinals, and the MTV-1, designed for toilets. These valves are ideal for high-traffic commercial spaces like hotels, offices, and public restrooms. The MUV-1 and MTV-1 flushometers give designers and project owners more control over maintenance and water use compared to sensor-based systems, with fewer disruptions due to sensor malfunctions.
MUV-1 Product Highlights
- Universal fit: Both models are designed to retrofit most standard urinals and toilets, making them an easy upgrade for new builds and remodels.
- 22+ finishes available: With a wide selection of finishes, these valves can blend into a variety of interior styles, from sleek modern to classic traditional.
- The MUV-1 is available in 1.0 gallons per flush (GPF), 0.5 GPF, 0.25 GPF, and 0.125 GPF.
- The MTV-1 is available with flush rates of 1.28 GPF or 1.6 GPF.
- Manual flush button: Provides manual flushing capability without the need for batteries.
- Particle strainer built-in: Enhances longevity and reliability.
- Hermetically sealed mechanism: Ensures reliable operation without electronic components.
- Available in 20 commercial-grade decorative finishes: Offers versatile aesthetic options.
- Standard 1” pipe connection at wall: Compatible with standard plumbing.
- Standard 1-1/2” connection to the toilet with a 9” long spud: Adaptable spud length options are available upon request.