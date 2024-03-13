MAC Faucets Unveils Accessible Bathroom Collection

The Accessible Bathroom Collection is designed with a focus on inclusivity, comfort, and safety for everyone's bathroom experience.

MAC Faucets launched its Accessible Bathroom Collection designed with a focus on inclusivity, comfort, and safety. The line strives to provide accessible restroom solutions for both commercial and industrial applications.

The Accessible Bathroom Collection by MAC Faucets includes a range of products that embody both style and practicality, ensuring an enhanced bathroom experience for everyone. The collection features an array of grab bars, user-friendly toilet seat covers, and paper towel dispensers. All products in the line are crafted from premium stainless steel for lasting durability and reliability.

The collection’s modern grab bars are designed to be sleek and contemporary. They are available in MAC Faucets’ standard offering of over 22 finishes and aim to provide sturdy support without sacrificing style and aesthetics. They are available in lengths of 18, 36, and 42 inches, while also featuring a 16-gauge corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction for robustness. The grab bars feature a concealed mounting for a seamless and clean look. They can support weights of up to 250 pounds.

All products in MAC Faucets’ Accessible Bathroom Collection are ADA-compliant to ensure ease of use and confidence for individuals with disabilities and highlight the line’s commitment to accessibility.