Majority Of Companies Require Some In-Office Work

Companies are being more proactive about employees’ office attendance than they were last year, with 65% say they’re requiring in-office work at least some of the time, according to a new survey from CBRE. That’s more than double the number of companies that required in-office attendance last year.

Partly due to those efforts, office attendance levels at 60% of surveyed companies have reached a long-term steady-state, up from 43% last year. In many cases, those new attendance levels are lower than before the pandemic. Still, 38% of companies anticipate their attendance levels to increase in the future.

Office Attendance Requirements

This dynamic has prompted more companies to shrink their office footprint to match office attendance patterns. Fifty-three percent of companies expect their office portfolios to get smaller over the next three years, compared to 46% that anticipate either no change or expansion.

Companies increasingly have multiple options to reshape their office portfolios to accommodate attendance patterns, employee preferences, and market dynamics. Fifty-eight percent report renewing their leases, even if for less space. Forty-nine percent have allowed leases to expire, and 32% are relocating to better quality space. Forty percent report revisiting their existing lease terms now that occupiers have more negotiating leverage.

“Real estate evolves to accommodate changes in human behavior, and we’re seeing that as the office market adapts to hybrid work,” said Manish Kashyap, CBRE Global President of Advisory & Transaction Services. “This means greater flexibility in lease terms, more occupiers gravitating to higher quality office space, and an increase in adaptive reuse of obsolete buildings. Through it all, the office remains a cornerstone of employee engagement – our survey found that more than three quarters of companies want employees in the office at least half the time.” “The office remains a cornerstone of employee engagement – our survey found that more than three quarters of companies want employees in the office at least half the time.” — Manish Kashyap, CBRE

Many companies say they would seek additional options for flexibility in their office portfolios if building owners are willing. Fifty-one percent are interested in landlords providing access to shared amenities like meeting space and tenant lounges. Another 39% are interested in finding ways to better match their costs to their office attendance patterns, such as paying less rent until they reach a steady-state threshold of attendance. And 34% are interested in having access in their building to built-out and furnished office suites that can be quickly occupied when they need more space.

Another survey finding: The commute is a leading influence on which buildings companies select for their offices. The top two building amenities favored by companies — and three of the top 10 — are associated with getting to and from the office.

Most Desirable Building Amenities