Managing Risk: Extremism In The Workplace

By Steve Crimando

From the February 2025 Issue

B ehavioral risk management is the process of analyzing, identifying, and addressing workplace behavioral issues and mitigating potential adverse outcomes. Such workplace behavioral issues can include individual risks such as the conduct of employees, as well as behaviors which are collectively taken by the organization. Today, preparing for the probability that employees, and those with whom they interact, will offend and incite one another is a necessary behavioral risk management consideration. Hyper-polarization, fueled by misinformation and the mainstreaming of fringe beliefs, has significantly increased the likelihood that individuals in the workplace will disagree on hot-button issues. Political and ideological perspectives can quickly deteriorate into conflict between those of differing views. These dynamics can lead to disruptive, perhaps dangerous behaviors in the workplace.

An employee’s intense thoughts and feelings about a belief can create friction, erode workforce cohesion, and consume valuable resources when dealing with conflict. Left unchecked, extreme beliefs can not only threaten cohesion and productivity, but they can also compromise safety and raise the risk of disruptive behaviors, even violence. Finding the right balance between welcoming diverse views, allowing free speech and minimizing tension between those who hold those views and others can be tricky, but it is necessary.

Understanding The Risk

Extreme beliefs and conspiracy theories often develop around the idea that a person, group, or way of life is under threat by nefarious forces within an organization, community, or culture. Paranoia about the perceived threat leads to defensiveness and an us-versus-them mentality. It can create the sense that a person or group is at war with others around them who do not subscribe to the same ideas. Paranoia is an established risk indicator for workplace violence. Employees who are convinced that their coworkers, supervisors, or organizations present an imminent risk may act preemptively to protect themselves or others they believe are in danger. Sometimes paranoid people feel compelled to use violence to stop a real or perceived threat, and many instances of workplace violence have been inspired by paranoia.

Strategies To Mitigate Risk

Establishing thresholds for speech and conduct in the workplace, and how an organization will respond when someone approaches or crosses the line between extreme ideas and extreme behaviors, is important and necessary for security, legal, HR, and business continuity professionals. When speech and conduct are perceived as disruptive or potentially dangerous, it is important that they be viewed as potential risk indicators and never simply brushed aside. While it is important to create a workplace culture that tolerates diverse, powerful, and sometimes unpopular attitudes or beliefs, it is never acceptable to say, “Oh, that’s just that employee being themselves—it’s just who they are or how they are.” The failure to recognize and respond to hostile communications and behavior leaves open the possibility of escalation, and potentially legal risks.

An employee who subscribes to a specific ideology, for example, might deeply believe that liberal elites and other actors are working to cover up child sex trafficking operations by forcing the public onto the 5G cellular network where they can manipulate communications about the nefarious activities that might expose them. While that may seem like a far-fetched belief and certainly may raise some eyebrows around the water cooler, if that same employee now is refusing to communicate with coworkers who use 5G phones, there may be a direct and immediate impact on productivity and team cohesion. This sort of disruptive behavior crosses the line between free speech into behavior with real world consequences.

FBI research suggests that individuals who commit mass violence in a workplace, school, or community typically exhibit four to five observable indicators in the lead up to their attacks. Violent actions are often proceeded by hostile rhetoric. Ideas that are associated with an extremist movement or extreme belief system that are represented by hateful language, images, or actions cannot be left unchecked. In most instances a workplace code of conduct will address hateful speech or hostile actions, and it will clearly communicate the potential consequences for such behavior. But organizations cannot regulate what people think or believe. In approaching an individual who holds extreme attitudes or opinions who have become disruptive or concerning, it is important to focus on the behavior, not the belief. Trying to convince someone that their worldview is incorrect or delusional is futile. Such individuals often push back citing their rights to free speech or other legal rights. Attempts to intervene, de-escalate conflicts or to conduct a risk of violence assessment must be focused on the facts—specifically the communication or behavior of concern.

Depending on the nature and level of concern about an employee’s beliefs and behavior, it might be advisable to meet with the individual to further assess the quality and strength of their ideas and to review how discussion of the extreme ideas in the workplace can affect other employees and the work environment. The use of outside consultants in complicated cases where specialized knowledge or skills are required to determine the level of concern may be necessary. Even highly qualified and credentialed forensic psychiatrists and psychologists can have difficulty distinguishing between extreme beliefs and delusions that may be indicative of mental health problems.

The Path Forward At present, there are no clear best practices in managing extreme beliefs in the workplace, and each situation will likely need to be addressed on a case-by-case basis working within the existing frameworks of security, human resources, legal, and threat assessment policies and procedures. An employer's duty of care must be balanced between an individual's rights and the safety and security of the workplace. Finding that balance in an environment with strong polarized attitudes and opinions is a challenge made more complicated by evolving political and media landscapes. Security and business continuity professionals must be able to see through the smoke of extreme beliefs to determine if the fire of extreme action is being ignited within their workplace.

Crimando, MA, CTM, is an emergency behavioral health clinician and threat assessment professional. He is the director of the Homeland Security Human Factors Institute™, a division of Behavioral Science Applications LLC. He is a Certified Threat Manager (CTM) with the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP) and a Certified Master Trainer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-National Threat Evaluation and Reporting (NTER) program. Crimando is the Chair of the steering committee for the ASIS International Extremism and Political Instability Community (EPIC) and a member of the Human Threat Management Community.

