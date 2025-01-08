Marley Engineered Products, LLC. recently expanded its line of Infrared Radiant Heaters. Offering models that deliver silent, efficient warmth with or without light emission, these heaters suit a variety of campus environments, seamlessly blending into any space for comfort and energy efficiency.

With a variety of mounting options available, these heaters provide a hidden heat source that preserves sight lines and maximizes usable student areas. Their adaptable designs accommodate various mounting needs, whether on the wall, ceiling, or integrated seamlessly into the school’s architectural framework.

Silent operation with no light emitted is a hallmark of Marley Engineered Products’ Thermazone series heaters. With no moving parts or fans, these heaters deliver whisper-quiet warmth, making them ideal for classrooms and study areas where noise disruption is not an option.

The Thermazone flagship model offers clean and energy-efficient heat without the need for ventilation. With a superior energy conversion rate, Thermazone heaters deliver optimal warmth with no light emitted and produce no combustible emissions, flames, or noxious gases. The absence of moving parts or bulbs ensures maintenance-free operation throughout the heater’s lifespan, making it an ideal choice for various educational environments.

The Thermazone Thin offers a slimmer, modern design that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal for educational spaces. This model emits no light and provides more heat per square inch, making it well-suited for indoor campus areas. The slim cove design not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also extends the usable space for outdoor walkways and common areas throughout cooler nights and seasons, allowing for a comfortable outdoor experience year-round. With two color options, these heaters can blend seamlessly into any school’s architecture

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the FRP & FRS infrared heaters from Marley deliver concentrated infrared heating that is ideal for total or spot heating, snow melting, and enhancing safety and comfort in any campus space. Whether for student parking garages or bus stop waiting areas, the FRP & FRS series ensures efficient heat delivery tailored to the institution’s requirements.

Now agency listed for recessed applications, Marley’s FRP & FRS infrared heaters can be recessed completely into a ceiling to reduce the intrusive nature of overhead heating units and improve the aesthetics of any school area. From covered walkways and outdoor study or dining spaces to other campus areas with overhangs, the accessory trim kit allows infrared heat to be used without the consequence of wind or inclement weather adversely affecting the heaters’ ability to provide hidden, comfortable, and cozy heating.

Marley’s heaters not only provide optimal warmth but also offer advanced controls, allowing users to tailor their heating experience for a truly premium, personalized environment. With easy-to-use customizable options, these controls enhance the performance of the infrared heaters, ensuring they operate at peak efficiency and energy savings in any environment.