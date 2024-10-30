Marley Engineered Products Highlights Versatile Infrared Heaters

Marley Engineered Products has expanded its line of Infrared Radiant Heaters. The product line is engineered to enhance the visual appeal of any space. With a variety of mounting options available, these heaters provide a hidden heat source that preserves sight lines and maximizes usable space. Their adaptable designs accommodate various mounting needs, whether on the wall or ceiling or integrated seamlessly into the architectural framework.

Silent operation is a hallmark of Marley Engineered Products’ ThermaZone series heaters. With no moving parts or fans, these heaters deliver quiet warmth, making them ideal for environments where noise disruption is not an option.

The ThermaZone flagship model offers clean and energy-efficient heat without the need for ventilation. With a superior energy conversion rate, ThermaZone heaters deliver optimal warmth without producing combustible emissions, flames, or noxious gases. The absence of moving parts or bulbs ensures maintenance-free operation throughout the heater’s lifespan, making it an ideal choice for various environments.

The ThermaZone Thin offers a slimmer, modern design that combines luxury appeal with high-end patios and restaurant spaces while providing more heat per square inch. The slim cove design not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also extends the usable space for restaurants throughout cooler nights and seasons, allowing for a comfortable outdoor experience year-round. With two color options, these heaters can blend seamlessly into any space.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the FRP & FRS infrared heaters from Marley deliver concentrated infrared heating that is ideal for total or spot heating, snow melting, and enhancing safety and comfort in any space. Whether for industrial or commercial applications, the FRP & FRS series ensures efficient heat delivery tailored to your needs.

Now agency listed for recessed applications, Marley’s FRP & FRS infrared heaters can be recessed completely into a ceiling to reduce the intrusive nature of overhead heating units and improve the aesthetics of any space. From high-end patios and hotel and lobby valet areas to other commercial spaces with overhangs, the accessory trim kit allows infrared heat to be used without the consequence of wind or inclement weather adversely affecting the heaters’ ability to provide hidden, comfortable heating.

With easy-to-use customizable options, advanced controls allow users to tailor their heating experience and enhance the performance of the infrared heaters, ensuring they operate at peak efficiency and energy savings in any environment.

Infrared heating from Marley Engineered Products is an energy-efficient and eco-friendly solution. Electric heat produces no emissions, contributing to improved air quality and a reduced carbon footprint. The heaters range from mid-80% to high-90% efficiency, with various models tailored to meet specific heating needs. Controls for zone and staging enhance energy savings, providing an economical heating solution.

Constructed with durable, industrial-grade materials, these heaters are designed to withstand the harshest environments while delivering reliable, efficient performance.