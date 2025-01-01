Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Massimo Motor Ramps Up Its Assembly Line And Launches T-Boss 560L And 760L Models

Massimo Group recently announced the launch of new T-Boss models and the successful ramp-up of its new assembly line, featuring robotic technology designed to streamline production and enhance quality control. The purpose-built assembly line at Massimo’s facility in Garland, Texas, integrates an Automated Guided Robots (“AGRs”) conveyance system. This innovative technology ...

Massimo Motor

Massimo Group recently announced the launch of new T-Boss models and the successful ramp-up of its new assembly line, featuring robotic technology designed to streamline production and enhance quality control.

The purpose-built assembly line at Massimo’s facility in Garland, Texas, integrates an Automated Guided Robots (“AGRs”) conveyance system. This innovative technology replaces traditional fixed workstations with highly flexible, automated robots that move vehicles seamlessly along pre-determined pathways throughout the production process. The AGRs can be individually controlled, allowing de-coupling from the assembly line to address timing imbalances between stations, ensuring a smoother and more efficient manufacturing flow. By implementing this system, Massimo expects to increase assembly efficiency by 50%, reducing manual handling, minimizing labor, and enhancing worker safety.

As part of this enhanced production capability, Massimo Motor has ramped up production of its new T-Boss 560L and 760L models. These units are part of the company’s best-selling T-Boss line and now feature a fully enclosed cab with heaters, providing comfort and functionality during harsh winter conditions.

The T-Boss 560L and 760L models are ideal for tackling cold-weather tasks, whether on the trail, around the farm, or for general utility purposes. The addition of the cab enclosure with heating capabilities makes these models the perfect choice for customers needing dependable, all-weather vehicles.

Click here for more product news.

Facility Supplies, Product News, Products & Services

All-weather vehicles, Automated Guided Robots, Conveyance system, Massimo Group, Quality Control, Robotic technology, T-Boss 560L, T-Boss 760L

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Is Your Indoor Air Ready?

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon