Massimo Group recently announced the launch of new T-Boss models and the successful ramp-up of its new assembly line, featuring robotic technology designed to streamline production and enhance quality control.

The purpose-built assembly line at Massimo’s facility in Garland, Texas, integrates an Automated Guided Robots (“AGRs”) conveyance system. This innovative technology replaces traditional fixed workstations with highly flexible, automated robots that move vehicles seamlessly along pre-determined pathways throughout the production process. The AGRs can be individually controlled, allowing de-coupling from the assembly line to address timing imbalances between stations, ensuring a smoother and more efficient manufacturing flow. By implementing this system, Massimo expects to increase assembly efficiency by 50%, reducing manual handling, minimizing labor, and enhancing worker safety.

As part of this enhanced production capability, Massimo Motor has ramped up production of its new T-Boss 560L and 760L models. These units are part of the company’s best-selling T-Boss line and now feature a fully enclosed cab with heaters, providing comfort and functionality during harsh winter conditions.

The T-Boss 560L and 760L models are ideal for tackling cold-weather tasks, whether on the trail, around the farm, or for general utility purposes. The addition of the cab enclosure with heating capabilities makes these models the perfect choice for customers needing dependable, all-weather vehicles.