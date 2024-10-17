McDonnell & Miller Introduces Boilerwize FPC-1000

McDonnell & Miller recently introduced the Boilerwize FPC-1000, the first-ever field configurable low water cutoff (LWCO) device. With patented technology that monitors water level conditions, it ensures optimal protection and safety for steam and hot water systems. The new LWCO saves time reduces models by almost 75% and reduces the number of models from 19 to 5, cutting travel time, carrying costs, and storage space. The FPC-1000 offers a universal, field-configurable solution.

As a primary or secondary device for residential, commercial or industrial applications, the boilerwize FPC-1000 boasts a range of innovative features, including: