McDonnell & Miller Introduces Boilerwize FPC-1000

McDonnell & Miller recently introduced the Boilerwize FPC-1000, the first-ever field configurable low water cutoff (LWCO) device. With patented technology that monitors water level conditions, it ensures optimal protection and safety for steam and hot water systems. The new LWCO saves time reduces models by almost 75% and reduces the number of models from 19 to 5, cutting travel time, carrying costs, and storage space. The FPC-1000 offers a universal, field-configurable solution.
As a primary or secondary device for residential, commercial or industrial applications, the boilerwize FPC-1000 boasts a range of innovative features, including:
- A simplified offering by consolidating the existing Series PSE-800 and Series 750 into one Series FPC-1000.
- Enhanced safety features:
- First field configurable control that can be configured for any application.
- A patented self-cleaning probe that minimizes scale build-up and extends recommended cleaning intervals to every five years instead of annually.
- An improved installation process:
- Metal-to-metal seal provided by the brass threads ensures leak-free installations.
- Wrench flats and easy access wiring, as well as redesigned enclosure, simplify installation for any hydronic system.
- Tri-function button allows quick push-to-test without draining the boiler, easy selection of the desired configuration and a manual reset option.