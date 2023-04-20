MCI Peel-Off Coating Protects Windows And Doors

Migrating Corrosion Inhibitors introduced MCI Peel-Off Coating. With MCI® Peel-Off Coating, temporary surface protection is easy to spray on and peel off when a construction project is finished.

MCI Peel-Off Coating is an acrylic water-based coating for temporary protection of non-porous surfaces against physical abrasion, weathering, and corrosion. It is low VOC (0.2 lbs/gal [24 g/L]) and may be applied by spray, roll, or dip. When no longer needed, the coating can be peeled off the surface and disposed as solid waste. MCI Peel-Off Coating can be tinted to several basic colors to blend in with or stand out from the surrounding environment. It offers UV resistance for outdoor applications, in addition to temporary protection from salt and chemical induced corrosion. Although water-based, MCI Peel-Off Coating will not be softened or penetrated by most solvent-based paints.

Windows and doors often go into place before the construction work is finished, leaving them vulnerable to drips or splatters from paints or putties or nicks and scratches from tools and equipment being jostled around the construction site. Spraying non-porous surfaces with MCI Peel-Off Coating before construction proceeds can help the contractor and building owner avoid many regrets later. Instead of a discouraging damage inspection at the end of the day, workers can simply peel the coating off the windows, doors, and frames to reveal the scratch-free surfaces beneath.

MCI Peel-Off Coating is also a great way to mask off windows, doors, frames, and even floors during a large-scale painting project (indoors or outdoors) or during the application of surface treatments that could cause etching. Metal window frames, beams, or railings that are not designed for outdoor weathering but will be exposed to the elements during construction can also be protected from corrosion and atmospheric damage by temporarily coating them with MCI Peel-Off Coating. The list goes on to include light fixtures, ceilings, doorknobs, and many other non-porous surfaces that need temporary masking and protection. Going back one step earlier in the process, manufacturers of windows and doors can even apply MCI Peel-Off Coating to sensitive areas of their products to avoid physical damage or corrosion during shipping and handling.

There is more than one way to approach in-process damage on sensitive fixtures at the construction site. Rather than opting for damage control after scratches or corrosion has been inflicted, make life easier for yourself, construction workers, and facility owners by applying preventative measures from the start.

Click here for more product news in Construction.