HID recently announced that MediaStorm has adopted HID Mobile Access to offer employee badges in Apple Wallet, enabling employees to seamlessly access their office building’s corporate spaces with just their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Using HID Mobile Access and employee badge in Apple Wallet, MediaStorm employees can seamlessly and securely gain access to office spaces with just a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch—eliminating the need to open an app or present a traditional, plastic access key.

Previously, MediaStorm employees often encountered difficulties in gaining access due to an inefficient access system, which impacted productivity and the overall workplace experience. By transitioning to HID Mobile Access and implementing employee badge in Apple Wallet, MediaStorm addresses these obstacles head-on, offering an access solution known for its great user experience and ease of use.

Employees can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through MediaStorm’s Storm Access app. Once added, the badge will give them access to enter their office building, office spaces and shared amenity spaces. Unlike physical cards, there is no waiting time for gaining building credentials and access for new employees.

Once an employee badge is added and activated in Apple Wallet, users can hold their device near a door’s NFC-enabled lock to seamlessly access secured areas. With Express Mode, employees do not need to unlock their device to use their badge in Apple Wallet. If an iPhone needs to be charged, employees can still use their device to access their office or amenity areas with Power Reserve.

Employee badges in Apple Wallet are stored on personal devices and take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. When a MediaStorm employee uses a badge in Apple Wallet, information is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers. If their iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can promptly use the Find My app to lock the device and help locate it.