Medical Waste Management Is Critical To Patient Care

Nine in 10 Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) and consumers surveyed agree that medical waste management is important in delivering the best possible patient care, according to a new report from Stericycle, Inc.

The company’s third annual Healthcare Workplace Safety Trend Report reveals how providers and administrators in the U.S. view health and safety in their organizations and its impact on peers, patients, and surrounding communities. New this year, the study also surveyed consumers about their concerns with safety when seeking care. The report aims to provide valuable insights on the challenges the industry and patients face today and how to best help healthcare organizations understand their safety profiles, improve workplace safety standards, create a quality care environment, and reduce impacts on the environment.

Most of the HCPs and administrators surveyed say that improper medical waste disposal puts the physical safety (95% HCPs; 87% administrators) and emotional well-being (79% HCPs; 85% administrators) of HCPs at risk, and they would not be able to do their jobs effectively without proper medical waste management (84% HCPs; 81% administrators).

However, two in three of the HCPs surveyed said they feel they do not have a strong understanding of how their organization disposes of medical waste and feel there could be more training and resources available.

“Following the pandemic, the U.S. healthcare system remains under stress but is working to address challenges and opportunities such as the staffing shortage and the desire for increased access to at-home care,” said Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle. “It is important that organizations not lose sight of the fundamentals that impact provider satisfaction and patient care. This year’s report shows that the industry might need to re-focus on one of those requirements — healthcare safety — to ensure providers feel safe, well-trained and competent in their work environments and that patients feel secure in their care.”

Additional insights from the report include: