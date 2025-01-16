MetLife Stadium To Implement New Surveillance System

Photo by MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is updating its security system with a custom surveillance solution developed in partnership with Axis Communications. The new surveillance system will help the venue augment its security capabilities and provide high-quality video at unprecedented distances, allowing the security team to identify details from anywhere in the venue.

Located in East Rutherford, NJ and serving the New York City metropolitan area, MetLife Stadium regularly hosts events ranging from stadium concerts to NFL games—and the venue has been at the forefront of stadium security since it was built. The stadium is rated as one of the safest in the NFL, and in 2013 it was the first NFL stadium to achieve SAFETY Act certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. MetLife Stadium has twice been named a Facility of Merit by the prestigious National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) and has established a reputation for implementing modern security solutions. In keeping with this reputation, MetLife Stadium refused to compromise on a surveillance solution, choosing instead to work directly with Axis on a device tailored to the venue’s unique needs.

The new device includes several features specifically tailored to improve performance in a stadium setting. It provides optimal performance in a variety of lighting conditions, and electronic image stabilization (EIS) capabilities that help keep the image steady even amid the raucous crowds and turbulent weather of an open-air stadium. It also features a custom-made lens that enables 8K resolution, and is capable of recording images in a wide dynamic range, capturing a broad spectrum of color hues in sharp, high-contrast video. Because the camera can more accurately identify and catalogue identifying features it is able to run more advanced and complex video analytics. The device adheres to a form factor consistent with existing surveillance devices, enabling compatibility with the pressed concrete structure’s existing camera mounts. Additionally, MetLife Stadium ensured the device could be easily integrated with the venue’s current security stack, including its Video Management System (VMS), current technology partners, and local public safety agencies.

“As one of the world’s largest stadiums, the safety of fans is our number one priority,” said Danny DeLorenzi, Vice President of Security and Safety Services, MetLife Stadium. “Unfortunately, none of the out-of-the-box solutions we tried could provide the desired coverage at the video quality we were looking for. Axis worked with us to build a custom solution where our needs were taken into consideration from the concept phase all the way through implementation. The result was an innovative new camera capable of providing full visibility throughout the entire bowl of the stadium while also allowing us to take advantage of advanced video analytics solutions.”



Even with the new surveillance solution in place, MetLife Stadium’s security team is already planning for new enhancements. Venue officials are working to identify ways to leverage the devices to enhance security while also exploring different video analytics solutions. The ultimate goal is to not just improve security but streamline entry to the stadium, create easier access to amenities, and improve staffing efficiency.



MetLife Stadium is the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants and is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL (82,500). The stadium hosts the world’s biggest events on the world’s biggest stage and will host the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final and 7 other matches throughout the tournament. The venue annually ranks as one of the busiest stadiums in the world. Event highlights include Super Bowl XLVIII, NHL Stadium Series, WrestleMania, Copa America Centenario Final, 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.