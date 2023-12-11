Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Adds Product Containment Netting

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates announced an update to their Rack Supported safety gate designs that includes product containment netting. The Product Containment add-on offers high strength, high visibility netting on the ledge gate to prevent products from falling from elevated rack systems.

Fall protection topped the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) list of most frequently cited standards in 2023, and in 2020 the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported almost 17% of worker injuries were caused by contact with objects or equipment, which includes being struck by falling objects. The Product Containment option for the Rack Supported safety gate design eliminates both the risk of employees and products falling from ledges of pallet drop areas in pick modules or large rack storage systems.

Product containment netting systems for mezzanine safety gates prevent items 2-inches or larger from falling from the elevated pallet drop area. When the area is being loaded with material, the ledge gate is open with the netting compacted out of the way, into the system. After loading is complete, the ledge gate is closed and the netting extends from the deck to the top frame of the gate, providing full length coverage on the ledge side. In addition, the netting prevents employees from inserting their hands into the loading zone.

The safety gates with product containment netting fully comply with OSHA’s Walking Working Surface Fall Protection regulations as well as ANSI fall protection standards. They can be purchased in a variety of sizes including standard stock single and double wide pallet widths, and custom-engineering to accommodate specific requirements. Power, remote operation, radio frequency sensors, photo eyes and integration with WMS systems can also be added to all models.