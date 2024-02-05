Mezzanine Safeti-Gates, Inc. Expands Custom Design Services

The expanded custom design services were born out of demand for custom-engineered safety gates that protect employees and equipment.

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates, Inc., is expanding its custom design services. To meet growing demand for development, the company has added a new building on its current property in Essex, Mass.

All of the pallet drop safety gates manufactured by Mezzanine Safeti-Gates come in standard single-wide and double-wide sizes. Additionally, the gates can be manufactured in stainless steel or powder-coated steel and finished in any color. Custom engineering can be obtained for standard designs with uncommon pallet drop area sizes or for completely new safety system designs.

The expanded custom design services were born out of an increased demand for custom-engineered safety gate designs that not only protect employees, but also the equipment being used within the facility. In addition, companies are getting very creative in using their current facility space as applications shift, so many times gates need to be designed for unique spaces.

Some of the unique custom engineered pallet drop safety gates created recently by the company include:

TCA safety gate design with product containment netting on both the ledge and rear gates, as well as the two sides; the customer needed to keep material completely inside the pallet drop area while ensuring employees have no access to the ledge at any time.

Roly safety gate design that opens and closes with the lift within a vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) that protects robots from falling into the shaft as materials move through levels.

Roly safety gate design for an automated parking garage

All custom designed safety gates are thoroughly tested to ensure they fully comply with OSHA’s Walking Working Surface Fall Protection regulations as well as ANSI fall protection standards. Pallet drop safety gate systems offered by Mezzanine Safeti-Gates can be equipped with power, remote operation, radio frequency sensors and photo eyes.