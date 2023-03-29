Mezzanine Safeti-Gates Introduces Roly Safety Gate

Mezzanine Safeti-Gates, Inc. announced a new design of the Roly® safety gate that protects both people and products. The Roly Product Containment design includes a high strength, high visibility netting system on the ledge side gate that prevents products from falling from elevated storage systems. In addition, the netting on the safety gates prevent employees from getting their hands into the loading zone, away from the machines that are increasingly loading and unloading pallets in drop areas. As the demand for warehouse and material handling space remains high, material handling and warehouses are continually adding multi-level racks and other product storage systems into facilities. If the storage systems are not contained, products are at risk of falling from upper levels, leaving employees, robots, and other equipment at risk for injury or damage. The Roly Product Containment design uses netting systems that will contain items 2” or larger, helping to ensure the product is free from damage to itself, employees, or machines below.

When the pallet drop area is being loaded, the ledge side gate is open and the netting compacts into the system, clearing the way for pallets to be moved into place. After loading is finished and the pallet area is ready for picking, the ledge side gate closes and the netting extends from the deck to the top frame of the gate, providing full length coverage to prevent products from falling, decreasing the risk of damage while being picked or moved from the area.

In addition to the product containment design, Roly safety systems can be purchased in a variety of sizes including standard stock single and double wide pallet widths. Roly models can be customized to accommodate specific pallet widths, depths, and heights, as well as Rack Supported and Total Control Access (TCA) designs. Power operation, push button or remote operation, photo eyes, and integration with WMS systems can be added to all Roly safety gates. Used in thousands of locations throughout the world, safety gate systems offered by Mezzanine Safeti-Gates fully comply with OSHA’s Walking Working Surface Fall Protection Standard as well as ANSI fall protection guidelines. All models, including safety gates for the loading dock and lifts, are available in powder coated mild steel or electro-polished stainless steel.

