Michael V. Geary, CAE

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) named Michael V. Geary, CAE, as its new President and CEO, effective February 10, 2025. With over 30 years of distinguished leadership in the association and nonprofit sectors, Geary will help IFMA meet the global challenges of today and lead the innovations of tomorrow.

Most recently, Geary served as the CEO of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) and the SMPS Foundation, where he supported over 7,400 professionals in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. His career also includes roles at AmericanHort, the American Institute of Architecture Students, and the National Association of Home Builders, where he enhanced global engagement and cultivated inclusive, professional networks across continents.

“Mike’s proven leadership skills and his ability to connect with members and stakeholders globally will be beneficial as we work to extend IFMA’s reach and influence in the built environment worldwide,” said Lynn Baez, Chair of IFMA. “His strong association management experience and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment align well with IFMA’s values and our strategic goals.”

In his new role, Geary will leverage his network within the association community and his expertise in strategic planning to enhance IFMA’s presence on the international stage. He is dedicated to building strong relationships and ensuring every member of IFMA’s community feels represented and valued.

Geary holds a CAE designation from the American Society of Association Executives and a Certificate in Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University. An active volunteer, he has served on multiple boards, including the Delta Chi Fraternity and America in Bloom.