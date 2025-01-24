Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured

IFMA Welcomes New President and CEO

In his new role, Michael V. Geary plans to promote inclusivity and connectivity as IFMA plans to meet today's challenges.

mvgeary-headshot
Michael V. Geary, CAE

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) named Michael V. Geary, CAE, as its new President and CEO, effective February 10, 2025. With over 30 years of distinguished leadership in the association and nonprofit sectors, Geary will help IFMA meet the global challenges of today and lead the innovations of tomorrow.

Most recently, Geary served as the CEO of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) and the SMPS Foundation, where he supported over 7,400 professionals in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. His career also includes roles at AmericanHort, the American Institute of Architecture Students, and the National Association of Home Builders, where he enhanced global engagement and cultivated inclusive, professional networks across continents.

“Mike’s proven leadership skills and his ability to connect with members and stakeholders globally will be beneficial as we work to extend IFMA’s reach and influence in the built environment worldwide,” said Lynn Baez, Chair of IFMA. “His strong association management experience and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment align well with IFMA’s values and our strategic goals.”

In his new role, Geary will leverage his network within the association community and his expertise in strategic planning to enhance IFMA’s presence on the international stage. He is dedicated to building strong relationships and ensuring every member of IFMA’s community feels represented and valued.

Geary holds a CAE designation from the American Society of Association Executives and a Certificate in Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University. An active volunteer, he has served on multiple boards, including the Delta Chi Fraternity and America in Bloom.

Click here for more industry news.

Facilities Management, Featured, Professional Development, Workplace Culture

American Institute of Architecture Students, AmericanHort, Business Continuity, CAE, CEO, IFMA, industry news, International Facility Management Assocation, Lynn Baez, Michael V. Geary, National Association of Home Builders, President, Professional Development, SMPS, SMPS Foundation, Society for Marketing Professional Services

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Duro-Last Expands Roofing Solutions With Duro-TECH And Duro-TECH Fleece TPO Product Lines

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon