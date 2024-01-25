Warren Woods Public Schools in Warren, Michigan has awarded an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) to Ameresco, Inc. The collaboration aims to improve the district’s facilities by promoting sustainability, energy efficiency, and financial resilience.

Under the ESPC, Ameresco will implement a variety of cutting-edge technologies and services to improve the overall energy infrastructure of Warren Woods Public Schools, which include one high school, one middle school, three elementary schools and one alternative high school. This ESPC leverages Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funds to include innovative renewable energy technologies such as solar and geothermal.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen to construct and improve the sustainable solutions for reliability of Warren Woods Public Schools,” said Lou Maltezos, EVP, Ameresco. “We take great pride in providing the necessary measures to enhance energy resilience for school districts and we are proud to be a part of the project with Warren Woods Public Schools to scale up environmental sustainability standards.”

The project will involve the implementation of advanced technologies and services, including new LED lighting, HVAC retrofits, geothermal systems, roofing, water efficiency and solar integration. The estimated lifetime savings of the sustainability measures are $8.7 million over the next 25 years.

“The proactive and innovative approach adopted by our school district ensures the continued financial health of the district and also aligns with our commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Stacey Denewith-Fici, Superintendent of Warren Woods Public Schools. “By embracing creative financial and technological solutions, our district is set to make substantial strides in reducing our carbon footprint.”

Construction on the large-scale efficiency work is slated to begin in 2024 and is expected to reach completion by 2025.