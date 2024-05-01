After tallying up thousands of votes, Cintas Corporation has named Bob Galewski, from Wabasha-Kellogg High School in Wabasha, Minnesota the winner of its 11th annual Custodian of the Year contest.

On April 30, Galewski celebrated with students, teachers, administration and his family in a surprise ceremony. He was presented with a $10,000 check on behalf of Cintas.

“School custodians do more than keep facilities clean and safe, they’re often support systems for the community,” said John Rudy, Senior Marketing Director of Cintas. “It’s clear Bob cares about the well-being of each student at his school and does all he can to help them succeed.”

According to his Custodian of the Year contest nomination, Galewsk is not just a custodian. He is a friend, a support system, and the students’ supporter. Students say, “You can always count on him.” When they come back late from a track meet, for example, he will go out of his way to unlock the doors so they can gather their belongings before heading home. He views his job as not just about keeping the school clean. He works to make genuine, meaningful connections with each student and staff member. Every year, Galewski even gives the dance team an incredible motivational speech to excite student-athletes before competitions. He shows he cares about every single student.

In addition to the $10,000 cash prize, Galewski will also receive $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products and services for Wabasha-Kellogg High School. His school also receives a complete facility assessment valued at $20,000, in partnership with the Cleaning Industry Management Standard, advanced by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council certification from The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, ISSA. Cintas will also award the winning school a pizza party for all staff and students.

Galewski, along with the two other top three finalists, will also receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

“Custodians are vital in helping keep school facilities clean and safe,” said John Barrett, Executive Director of ISSA. “Over the last 100 years, ISSA has been focused on evolving the cleaning industry for the better. Our training services for this year’s finalists will help them improve their skills and elevate their facilities.”

“Bob Galewski has proven to be an outstanding custodian and well-deserving of the Custodian of the Year grand prize,” added Robert Posthauer, SVP & GM, Rubbermaid Commercial Products.