Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail Opens To The Public

The Treetop Trail gives guests year-round access to hundreds of acres of hardwood forest, ponds and marshes, and the diverse wildlife that calls Minnesota home. And, of course, a bird’s eye view for bird watchers. It adds more than 70,000 square feet to the zoo and includes 22 bump-out overlooks to enhance the viewing experience while walking the trail.

“Thanks to the full support from our Boards, legislative and government champions, as well as the philanthropic community, we have secured $39 million in public and private partnership to support our Step Into Nature campaign and this transformational project,” said Frawley.

The zoo contracted with Snow Kreilich Architects; engineering firm Buro Happold (known for its work on the High Line in New York City); TEN x TEN Landscape Architecture and Urbanism; and PCL Construction. Together, they have been committed to minimizing disruptions to the zoo’s animals and guests before, during, and after construction of the trail.

“I am incredibly proud of the project team for making this complex vision come to life. We know how much this trail means to the Minnesota communities and families,” said Trent Johnson, PCL Construction’s district manager in Minneapolis.

The trail was built during one of the snowiest and most saturated winters in Minnesota history. However, the team persevered and kept the project on schedule.

“Although this was one of the snowiest winters in Minnesota history, the team put their best feet forward and endured the challenges. They are now able to see all their hard work pay off and witness the neighboring communities make unforgettable memories with their loved ones,” added Johnson.

View the video below to learn more about the Treetop Trail: