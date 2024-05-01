Mission Possible In May: Kicking Off Building Safety Month

Week One: May 1 – 5

Understanding the Mission includes an introduction to building safety and how it affects us all.

Week Two: May 6 – 12

Preparing a Building Safety Plan explores how to prepare for a disaster, plan ahead to limit damages to buildings from natural hazards, and be more sustainable.

Week Three: May 13 – 19

Learning From the Pros looks into the world of building safety professionals by outlining different roles and their responsibilities, as well as spotlighting how building safety professionals make a difference in their communities.

Week Four: May 20 – 26

Engaging Your Community provides tips and tools to engage and advocate for building safety in your community.

Week Five: May 27 – 31

Celebrating Success in Building Safety highlights individuals and communities who are making a difference in building safety not just in May, but all year long.