Mission Possible In May: Kicking Off Building Safety Month

It’s May 1, and that means it’s time to kick off Building Safety Month. This year marks the International Code Council’s (ICC) 44th annual campaign to raise awareness about the importance of building codes and the role that building safety professionals play in keeping communities safe.
Building Safety Month includes five weekly themes, each addressing how building safety impacts us on a personal, local and global level, plus an overall theme for the month. This year’s theme, “Mission Possible,” encourages people to get involved in all aspects of building safety.
Week One: May 1 – 5
Understanding the Mission includes an introduction to building safety and how it affects us all.
Week Two: May 6 – 12
Preparing a Building Safety Plan explores how to prepare for a disaster, plan ahead to limit damages to buildings from natural hazards, and be more sustainable.
Week Three: May 13 – 19
Learning From the Pros looks into the world of building safety professionals by outlining different roles and their responsibilities, as well as spotlighting how building safety professionals make a difference in their communities.
Week Four: May 20 – 26
Engaging Your Community provides tips and tools to engage and advocate for building safety in your community.
Week Five: May 27 – 31
Celebrating Success in Building Safety highlights individuals and communities who are making a difference in building safety not just in May, but all year long.
Want To Brag About Your Building?
(You could win LEGOs!)
To celebrate Building Safety Month 2024, ICC will give away three building-themed LEGO sets to three lucky winners as part of its 2024 Building Safety Month LEGO Contest!
If you have a building in your community with unique character and historical significance you can enter the contest by submitting a 30-second video telling a story about one of the oldest buildings in your community, and what it means to you!
ICC will review all submissions and select the top three videos that best showcase the building and creativity. The winning videos will be announced during the week of May 27 on ICC’s social media pages and the Building Safety Journal.
Winners will receive one of three building-themed LEGO sets from the ICC.
Watch the video below to learn more:
Don’t miss your chance to win! Submissions will be accepted until Friday, May 24 at 11:59 pm ET.
“Building Safety Month provides an opportunity to educate yourself on the importance of building safety,” said Stuart Tom, CBO, President of the Code Council Board of Directors. “This week we’re highlighting the responsibility everyone has to keep the places we live in safe. From installing smoke alarms and securing handrails to creating an emergency safety plan, there are easy things people can do every day to maintain a safe home.”