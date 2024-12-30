Mitigating Facility Flooding Risks With Backwater Valves

By Sean Comerford

F acility managers face the ongoing challenge of safeguarding buildings from environmental hazards, including sewer backups, and stormwater flooding. The backwater valve is a key tool in this effort.

It’s important to explore the role of backwater valves, their applications in facility management, and how to maintain them effectively to ensure reliable performance.

How Backwater Valves Prevent Sewage Backups

Backwater valves are designed to prevent sewage from reversing its flow and entering a building, typically during heavy rainfall or system overload. This is particularly critical in older municipal systems where storm and sanitary sewer lines may still be interconnected. A backwater valve contains a flap that allows wastewater to exit the building but blocks its return when backflow pressure occurs.

When excessive rainfall or stormwater inadvertently enters the sanitary system, the resulting surge can overwhelm sewer lines. Without a backwater valve, the pressure forces wastewater back into the path of least resistance—often into basements or ground-level drains. By installing backwater valves, facilities can mitigate the risk of flooding, protect interiors, and reduce the potential for damage and associated costs.

What Facility Managers Should Consider

Facility managers should take the following factors into account when deciding where to install backwater valves:

Building codes and regulations: Building codes regarding backwater valves vary significantly by location. Facility managers should confirm whether local regulations require backwater valves in specific types of buildings or flood-prone areas. Additionally, verify that the selected valve meets applicable standards, such as pressure ratings for force-main systems or compatibility with gravity-fed drains. Ensure installations comply with any accessibility and maintenance provisions outlined by local authorities to avoid future operational challenges.

Placement strategy: Backwater valves should be installed at strategic points, typically near the building’s main sewer connection—inside the foundation or within 5 ft. outside. Proper placement ensures the entire system is protected before wastewater branches into internal lines.

Accessibility for maintenance: Valves must be installed in easily accessible locations to facilitate routine inspections, cleaning, and part replacement. Avoid placing valves in obstructed or hard-to-reach areas, such as beneath landscaping or behind permanent structures, as this can hinder maintenance efforts.

Comparing Types Of Backwater Valves

There are several types of backwater valves, each with unique advantages and maintenance considerations:

Horizontal Backwater Valve: A widely used option with a flap that prevents backflow while permitting normal wastewater flow, making it ideal for gravity-fed systems.

Horizontal Backwater Valve with Manual Gate Valve: Combining an automatic flap with a manual gate for added control during emergencies, this valve offers enhanced protection against sewer backups.

Horizontal Open Backwater Valve: Unlike a closed design, the open valve has an accessible interior that allows for visual inspection and maintenance of the flap or mechanism. This valve stays slightly open to maintain airflow and venting, making it suitable for systems requiring balanced airflow. Its elastomeric seal inside the flapper ensures a tight seal, preventing fluid from entering.

Terminal Backwater Valve: Commonly used in industrial or specialized settings, this valve is installed at the end of a sewer line to protect specific outlets.

Floor Drain and Backwater Valve Combination: Integrating a backwater valve into a floor drain to prevent backups at the drain point, this valve is a simple and cost-effective solution for isolated problem areas.

When selecting a valve, facility managers must consider building size, system layout, and anticipated flow rates. Large commercial facilities may require larger systems beyond the standard 3-, 4-, and 6-in. sizes to accommodate high-capacity mains.

Maintenance Best Practices

Proper maintenance ensures backwater valves function as intended during extreme weather events:

Improper installation: Valves installed too far downstream or upstream may fail to protect the entire system. Facility managers should ensure professional installation and code compliance. Routine inspections: Incorporate valve checks into regular maintenance schedules. Look for debris, corrosion, or mechanical wear. Post-event checks: Inspect valves immediately after heavy rainfall or flooding to clear any trapped debris or confirm proper operation. Component replacement: Moving parts like flappers or seals may wear out over time. Facility managers should stock replacement parts and train staff to perform simple repairs.

With proper care, the valve body can last for the lifespan of the plumbing system, while internal components can be replaced as needed.

Retrofitting Backwater Valves: What To Expect

Retrofitting backwater valves into existing systems can be complex. Factors such as the location of sewer lines, building design, and material types (e.g. cast iron or PVC) affect the ease of installation. In older buildings, fragile or degraded pipes can complicate the process, requiring additional excavation or pipe reinforcement.

Despite the potential challenges and upfront costs, the benefits of retrofitting are substantial. Backwater valves can significantly reduce flooding incidents, lower long-term repair expenses, and enhance occupant safety by preventing water damage and associated health risks, such as mold and mildew.

To ensure a successful retrofit, facility managers should carefully evaluate their system’s layout and condition. Collaboration with experienced contractors and the use of sewer-line inspections, such as camera assessments, can help identify the optimal installation points and minimize disruption. By addressing these considerations, retrofitting backwater valves becomes a cost-effective strategy for long-term stormwater management.

Emergency Preparedness Tips

For facilities at risk of backups during extreme weather events, proactive measures include:

Temporary solutions: Gripper plugs can be used to block vulnerable drains during severe weather events. These plugs are cost-effective and easy to deploy. The plugs provide a short-term safeguard against minor flooding.

Monitor weather alerts: Be prepared to inspect systems immediately before and after severe storms.

Emergency repairs: Have a supply of replacement parts on hand and contracts with reliable plumbing professionals for urgent repairs.

Backwater valves are a vital component of flood prevention for commercial facilities. Whether installed as part of new construction or retrofitted into aging systems, they protect buildings from the financial and operational consequences of sewage backups.

By prioritizing proper placement, maintenance, and integration into a broader stormwater management plan, facility managers and their teams can ensure the safety and resilience of their buildings during extreme weather events.

Comerford is a Technical Applications Manager at Oatey Co. He is a third-generation tradesman with nearly 20 years of plumbing experience, including serving as the lead plumber for commercial/residential new-construction, service and fire protection jobs. He holds a State of Ohio Fire Protection License for Sprinkler and Standpipe.

