Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Celebrates New Facility

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) recently celebrated the opening of its new Distribution and Training Center in Florence, New Jersey. A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., METUS is a supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat pump and air-conditioning systems.

Strategically positioned near the New Jersey and Pennsylvania turnpikes, the new 400,000-square-foot facility will strengthen the company’s supply chain and provide efficient heat pump distribution to the Northeastern U.S. METUS plans to create 60 distribution center jobs at the facility, and provide HVAC businesses with training and support to sell, install and service all-climate heat pumps. METUS anticipates that its distributors and their customers will create many more jobs.

“The Florence Distribution and Training Center is a significant investment in our country’s sustainable future. The facility will supply all-climate heat pumps and VRF systems to distributors, contractors and end customers quickly and efficiently in our Mid-Atlantic and Northeast business regions,” said Mark Kuntz, CEO, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC. “With the passing of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the demand for electric products and services is high. As Americans take advantage of the tax credits, rebates and incentives available through the IRA, the Florence facility will help transform America into a Heat Pump Nation.”

Beginning this month, the Training Center will host up to 45 classes per year, training 500 to 600 students annually. Classes will cover residential and commercial product lines and subject areas, including heat pump installation, start-up and service essentials, advanced service, and controls.

Students will have the opportunity to practice what they learn on actual working Mitsubishi Electric equipment. Products installed in the Training Center for training purposes include four commercial VRF systems with seven styles of indoor units and seven residential heat pump systems with six styles of indoor units.

“We welcome Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC, which manufactures and distributes energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and equipment with ‘green’ technology, to Florence Township,” said Florence Township Mayor Craig Wilkie. “Located on an environmentally remediated site that once provided the world with cast iron pipe during the 19th and 20th centuries, the company will bring new jobs to the Township and region. Florence Township looks forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC.”