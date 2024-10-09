Miura Launches LXN-300SG-A Ultra-Low NOx Steam Boiler 

Miura America Co. LTD. recently launched the LXN-300SG-A boiler, an ultra-low NOx model delivering emissions of less than five parts per million (PPM) NOx adjusted to 3% O2 with natural gas. This industry-leading innovation achieves these reductions without the use of Flue Gas Recirculation (FGR) or Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

Compact Design For Space-Constrained Operations

The LXN-300SG-A boiler maintains the compact footprint that the industry expects from Miura, with only a slight size increase compared to the standard LX-300SG(N). At just 24 inches longer, the LXN-300SG-A offers high output while being optimized for facilities with space constraints. Its function remains similar to the existing LX-300 model, utilizing the same BL-11 controller and LX-style burner element, ensuring seamless integration into existing systems.

Advanced Design For Ultra-Low NOx

A key contributor to the LXN-300SG-A’s ability to achieve its low NOx emissions is its optimized pressure vessel design and improved air and gas mixing, which enhances the efficiency of combustion and reduces emissions at the source. This ensures optimal performance without needing retrofits or additional equipment.

Beneficial For A Wide Range Of Industries

Industries that prioritize sustainability and compliance, such as food processing, healthcare, and manufacturing, will benefit from this advanced technology. Facilities located in regions with strict emissions regulations, including California, Texas, and other non-attainment zones, will find the LXN-300SG-A an ideal solution for maintaining operational efficiency while meeting regulatory requirements.

Key specifications of the LXN-300SG-A include: