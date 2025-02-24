Mob Museum Is Model Of Innovation

By Svetlin Todorov

L ocated in downtown Las Vegas, The Mob Museum — aka the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement — is famous for digging under the surface and exploring the age-old dichotomy of good guys vs. bad guys. Heralded as the fourth best history museum in the country (USA TODAY’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards”), the museum attracts 400,000 visitors a year and puts on quite a show. Beyond its captivating exhibits, however, the museum has been quietly transforming itself into a model of smart building innovation.

The Mob Museum is located in downtown Las Vegas. (All photos courtesy of Shelly USA)

Behind this transformation is Ryan Markus, Senior Director of Technology and Facilities. Tasked with maintaining a seamless visitor experience while optimizing operational efficiency, Markus turned to Shelly smart technology to address key facility management challenges. From HVAC monitoring to refrigeration alerts and occupancy sensing, Shelly’s devices are making a real difference in the museum’s day-to-day operations.

Smart Solutions For Real-World Challenges

Like many facilities teams, Markus and his staff faced challenges in staying ahead of maintenance issues. In a high-traffic environment where environmental conditions are critical, proactive monitoring and automation were essential. One of the first areas where Shelly technology made an impact was refrigeration monitoring. “The facility department is often the last to know when essential systems go down or malfunction,” Markus explained. “So we implemented Shelly1 with a temperature add-on to monitor the temperature of several coolers. We then wrote code in Node-Red that emails us when a temperature threshold is reached. This allows us to be proactive about catching issues.” The museum now uses the Home Assistant platform to display cooler data on a dashboard, giving valuable historical insights. Through this, they discovered that cooler doors were frequently left ajar during refilling, leading to temperature fluctuations. Ryan Markus, The Mob Museum’s Senior Director of Technology and Facilities, shows off the facility’s Shelly technology.

The museum also needed a way to fine-tune its HVAC system. While the existing building control system functioned well, Markus saw an opportunity to improve precision by discreetly installing Shelly temperature sensors in key areas.

“Accurately monitoring the temperature of our HVAC system is essential to maintaining a comfortable environment for all of our guests,” said Markus. “Precise knowledge of the output temperature enables us to fine-tune the system more effectively.”

The added insights provided a checks-and-balances approach, ensuring that guests consistently experience a comfortable climate, no matter the season.

Simple Upgrade Enhances The Guest Experience

Technology isn’t just improving behind-the-scenes operations—it’s also enhancing the visitor experience. One challenge involved the Mob Museum’s Mamava nursing pod, a private space for nursing mothers. Without an indicator system, mothers risked interruptions from cleaning staff or other patrons.

To solve this, Markus installed a Shelly1 device with a microwave sensor, integrated with Home Assistant to activate an indicator light when the pod is occupied. “This allows people to know when the pod is in use,” explained Markus.

This simple solution provides much-needed privacy and a better experience for visitors using the space.

Markus keeps tabs on maintenance issues using Shelly technology.

Looking Ahead: Expanding The Smart Building Ecosystem

With successful deployments already making a difference, Markus isn’t stopping there. His next project tackles a long-standing challenge with one of the museum’s coolers.

“We have a cooler that occasionally needs to be reset,” explained Markus. “It holds valuable, perishable goods and it is essential to keep it operational. This is a manual process now, which includes walking into the cooler and flipping a switch, then walking into an adjacent room to flip a breaker, and then waiting for a period of time before turning them back on sequentially.”

Using Shelly Pro 1 devices and contactors, Markus plans to automate the process, allowing staff to initiate a reset with a simple Wi-Fi button press. This upgrade will not only streamline operations but also reduce downtime and staff workload.

Small Changes, Big Impact

The Mob Museum’s experience highlights how even small, thoughtful technological upgrades can lead to significant improvements in efficiency, energy conservation, and visitor satisfaction. By addressing everyday challenges with simple, scalable solutions, facilities teams can save time, reduce manual workloads, and create a better environment for both staff and guests. Markus’s work demonstrates that smart facility management doesn’t always require a major overhaul—sometimes, it’s about finding the right tools to make everyday processes smoother and more efficient.

Svetlin Todorov is the Co-founder and CEO of Shelly USA, makers of the award-winning Shelly smart home products. Shelly’s line of proven smart relays, plugs and sensors are uniquely designed to deliver the flexibility and connectivity needed to make home automation, smart buildings and IoT-based products a reality.