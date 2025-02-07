Modernizing HVAC quiz of the week

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

New research shows 61% of building professionals are interested in smart building technology, but 37% still omit HVAC from their efficiency plans.

Despite an increased push for sustainable building practices, over 37% of industry leaders currently exclude HVAC systems from their efficiency or carbon reduction plans, according to a new study from AIIR. The survey of building developers, owners, operators, and general contractors reveals a critical gap in strategies aimed at lowering energy costs and environmental impact, and provides insights into the complex dynamics influencing HVAC decisions and the potential benefits of adopting smart building technologies.

