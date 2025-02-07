Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Quizzes

Quiz Of The Week: Modernizing HVAC

Discover the key strategies behind revitalizing buildings and modernizing HVAC systems for a more sustainable future. From adaptive reuse to energy-efficient upgrades, this quiz explores the essential concepts shaping the built environment
Modernizing HVAC quiz of the week

The future of sustainable buildings lies not just in new construction but in the smart revitalization of existing structures. This quiz explores key strategies like adaptive reuse, HVAC modernization, and energy-efficient upgrades that reduce environmental impact while optimizing performance. Understanding these concepts is crucial as the building sector moves toward decarbonization, improved efficiency, and smarter technology integration.

Modernizing HVAC
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Are Facility Executives Overlooking HVAC?

HVAC Efficiency Plans, AIIR
(Photo: Adobe Stock)
New research shows 61% of building professionals are interested in smart building technology, but 37% still omit HVAC from their efficiency plans.

Despite an increased push for sustainable building practices, over 37% of industry leaders currently exclude HVAC systems from their efficiency or carbon reduction plans, according to a new study from AIIR. The survey of building developers, owners, operators, and general contractors reveals a critical gap in strategies aimed at lowering energy costs and environmental impact, and provides insights into the complex dynamics influencing HVAC decisions and the potential benefits of adopting smart building technologies.

Continue reading…

Decarbonization, Energy & Sustainability, Energy Management & Lighting, Facilities Management, HVAC, HVAC & Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Quizzes, Renewable Energy, Workplace & Interiors

Energy Efficiency, Facility Executive Quiz, Facility Management, HVAC, Professional Development, Quiz, Quiz of the Week, Sustainability

Previous

Will You Be At Work On Super Bowl Monday?

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon