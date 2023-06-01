Multi-Wing Introduces The PMAX7 Fan

PMAX7 is a high-efficiency, high-pressure fan that has fewer blades and narrow axial depth for compact spaces.



Multi-Wing introduced the high-pressure PMAX7 axial fan, engineered to deliver increased airflow for power generators, harvesters, and large construction equipment. Featuring fewer blades, PMAX7 has a lower profile to fit into tight spaces. Blades have an optimized backswept design for reduced noise and more efficiency in most applications. The fan is tailored for medium to large gensets, compressors, and off-highway machinery applications with challenging engine cooling requirements. It is also adaptable for mobile applications.

With 60 years of experience in aerodynamics, using a flexible and modular fan system paired with efficient motors and drives allows Multi-Wing to offer modular fan solutions showing improved cooling performances within the same power envelope.

Offered in diameters from 47’ to 63’ (1200 to 1600 mm), these modular fans are available with 5- and 7-blade configurations with 26°, 31°, and 36° pitch angle options. Blades are constructed of polyamide, reinforced with glass fiber, which has an operating temperature from -76° to 221°F. The hub is constructed of steel. The steel hub design uses an adjustable pitch setting system that allows project-specific diameter adjustments without changing blade geometries.

PMAX7 fans have tip speeds up to 351 feet per second. PMAX7 fans of 63’ (1600 mm) diameter are capable of operating at 1280 rpm. This high-static pressure fan is compatible with Cojali EV350 fan clutches.

The PMAX7 fan offers high airflow and energy savings without compromising on cooling needs, improving lifetime and energy balance of products, systems, and applications. Multi-Wing America is ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2004 certified.

