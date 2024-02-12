myQ Enterprise Released As Intelligent Dock Management Solution

Chamberlain Group (CG) launched its myQ Enterprise system to digitally transform a facility’s dock operations into a more intelligent and automated process. The myQ Enterprise is a hardware and software solution that streamlines driver scheduling, simplifies check in, and provides real-time communication. With this intelligent dock management solution, facilities can automate loading dock assignments and processes with meaningful data insights and be equipped with end-to-end visibility to transform their logistical operations.
For the past few years, CG has been connecting loading dock equipment online to provide a facility with enhanced visibility of loading dock activity. Now with myQ Enterprise, that connected visibility extends to the yard, gate, and schedule, fully digitizing a facility’s logistical operations with one solution.
myQ Enterprise features and benefits Include:
- Appointment Scheduling: Make the most of your drivers’ on-site time. Schedule trailers at optimal times and identify load types to streamline the process upon arrival.
- Avoid backups
- Reduce time spent in the yard
- Dynamic Dock Assignment: Leverage a smart rules engine to automate and personalize the dock assignment process based on carrier information and load details.
- Optimize dock assignments
- Reduce trailer dwell time
- Digital Check In / Check Out: Ensure a fast and accurate check-in experience using myQ Enterprise’s mobile platform or smart kiosk at the gate.
- Eliminate paper-based processes
- Minimize manual entry errors
- Mobile Driver Communication: Connect drivers with text message updates providing clear instructions on dock status and exactly where they need to be.
- Streamline onsite traffic flow
- Give visibility to drivers
- Smart Dock Management: Have a single view of your entire loading dock and yard in one platform. Monitor trailers onsite, manage loading activity, and receive alerts of inefficiencies or safety concerns at your docks.
- Improve trailer turn times
- Reduce detention fees
- Real-time Visibility: Instead of relying on sticky notes and emails, keep your guards, receiving management, and keeping facility managers on the same page with live updates and instant communication.
- Maximize efficiency
- Enhance internal communication
- Seamless Integrations: Integrate myQ Enterprise with your warehouse management system and other existing software solutions. These integrations ensure you have complete visibility across the facility.
- Share data across platforms
- Organize accurate information
- Powerful Analytics: Machine learning is applied to access-point data to optimize your logistic operations and lets you know what’s working efficiently and what isn’t.
- Transform logistics
- Decrease operational expenses