myQ Enterprise Released As Intelligent Dock Management Solution

Chamberlain Group (CG) launched its myQ Enterprise system to digitally transform a facility’s dock operations into a more intelligent and automated process. The myQ Enterprise is a hardware and software solution that streamlines driver scheduling, simplifies check in, and provides real-time communication. With this intelligent dock management solution, facilities can automate loading dock assignments and processes with meaningful data insights and be equipped with end-to-end visibility to transform their logistical operations.

For the past few years, CG has been connecting loading dock equipment online to provide a facility with enhanced visibility of loading dock activity. Now with myQ Enterprise, that connected visibility extends to the yard, gate, and schedule, fully digitizing a facility’s logistical operations with one solution.

myQ Enterprise features and benefits Include: