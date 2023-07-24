The 2023 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards and 2023 Sustainability Awards were announced during the NACUFS 2023 National Conference.

The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) revealed the grand prize winners of its distinguished 2023 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards and 2023 Sustainability Awards on Saturday at a luncheon during the NACUFS 2023 National Conference. The gold, silver and bronze award winners were announced in May.

The 2023 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards grand prize winners in five categories are:

Tufts University: Residential Dining Concepts

Cornell University: Residential Dining Facility

Hendrix College: Residential Dining – Special Event

SUNY at Buffalo, Campus Dining and Shops: Retail Sales – Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace

University of North Texas: Catering – Special Event

The NACUFS 2023 Sustainability Awards grand prize winner is the University of Michigan, for its submission in the outreach and education category.

Named after a NACUFS founder, past president and highly regarded innovator, the Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards celebrate members’ innovative ideas and program implementation. The 2023 Sustainability Awards recognize the pivotal role dining services have in the overall environmental sustainability and social responsibility of a campus.

Learn more about NACUFS awards online here.